Police investigate deadly crash in south Springfield

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a deadly one-vehicle crash in south Springfield.

Christopher Coburn, 51, died in the crash on Thursday.

Officers responded to the crash near Republic Road and National Avenue around 5 p.m. Investigators say Coburn’s red 2000 Chevy Silverado was traveling westbound on Republic Road when the vehicle swerved to the left and drove off the south side of the street. The truck hit a culvert constructed of landscaping blocks.

Coburn later died at a Springfield hospital.

Anyone with any information about the crash is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department. Police say this is Springfield’s seventh fatality motor vehicle crash in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

