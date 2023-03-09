Springfield’s Women in Construction organization volunteers at Habitat for Humanity on International Women’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wednesday, March 8 was International Women’s Day, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

And in Springfield Mayor Ken McClure proclaimed this week as Women in Construction Week recognizing the efforts of the local chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC). The national organization has 115 chapters and was established in 1955 while the local chapter came along in 2001 with the goal of providing development, education, networking, leadership training and public service for its membership.

On Wednesday the local organization was involved in public service by volunteering at Habitat for Humanity, which depends on around 4,800 volunteers a year to build or restore affordable homes for people in poverty. That volunteer labor saves Habitat for Humanity around $660,000 in housing costs.

The home the Women in Construction volunteers were working on is being restored for a single mom to move into in the near future.

“What we’re doing in working with these volunteers is keeping the cost of this project low,” said Habitat for Humanity Construction Coordinator Chris Smith. “The labor doesn’t go into the cost of that home. The folks in this group do all kinds of jobs in the construction industry so we’ve got people who are administrators and those who actually work out in the field. So some of them do know what needs to be done and have some experience. But we work with anybody and will teach folks because we love developing relationships and working with volunteers of all different skill levels.”

The local NAWIC group also holds a number of social activities throughout the year and a Leggo construction event for youngsters.

It’s a fun activity with an ulterior motive.

“It is getting the information out to children that construction is a viable opportunity for them when they get out of school,” said Cece Barr, the current President of the southwest Missouri NAWIC.

And considering the male-dominated construction industry faces the same problems as the rest of society, there are plenty of jobs to fill.

“All across the country there’s a labor shortage,” said April Planck, the past President of the local NAWIC. “One way to combat that is to diversify. So hiring women is a very good option to bring into construction or any industry.”

But of its 29 current members, the local Women in Construction group has few women who actually work in the trades. Most of the members work in construction-related office or management jobs.

And when asked if the bigger challenge is getting more women to consider actual on-the-job construction careers or helping women break through the glass-ceiling in construction management?

“With our current membership it’s more of just trying to create comfort and awareness of women in the industry period,” Planck answered. “We hope to grow our chapter after spending a number of years with only about 13-15 members. But we are at 29 now which is huge growth for us and it’s only happened in the last few years. Now we are purposefully seeking members to add value to our organization. Our platform is only as good as the members who are involved because we learn from each other, teach each other and if we don’t have enough active members to accomplish that we’re no good.”

Volunteers at Wednesday’s event were from Branco Enterprises, Nabholt, Goforth Construction, Queen City Roofing, United Rentals, Commercial Builders, Conco, Springfield Builders and Prosperiti.

