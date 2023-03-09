Taste of the Ozarks: Pork Tenderloin Medallions with Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a pork dish that will wow your family.

Pork Tenderloin Medallions with Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients:

1 pork tenderloin cut into 1-inch rounds

2 cups of potatoes cut into wedges or smaller pieces

2 cups of fresh Brussels sprouts cut in half

1/3 cup olive oil

½ cup Dijon mustard

2 tsp salt

2 tsp pepper

1 cup crushed crackers or bread crumbs

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, add tenderloin, potatoes, and brussels sprouts. In a smaller bowl, whisk together olive oil, mustard, and salt and pepper. Pour sauce into a large bowl and toss to coat ingredients. Pour mixed ingredients onto a greased cookie sheet and sprinkle pork pieces with cracker crumbs. Bake until potatoes are tender and pork reaches an internal temperature of 155 degrees. Remove from oven and serve.

The recipe serves four.

