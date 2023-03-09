THE WAIT IS OVER: Springfield’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns after three years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After a three-year-long hiatus, the Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back.

This year marks the 40th parade, which starts at the Historic C-Street plaza and makes its way to downtown Springfield starting at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Downtown Springfield Association will manage the parade for the first time, taking over the for Irish Festival Association.

”We have the full support of the Springfield Police Department helping us out making sure everything runs smoothly,” said Hailey Magnus, Downtown Springfield Association.

In addition to the parade, there will be a beer garden on Park Central Square from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., along with live music.

“I know the whole community is ready to get back to being united and being able to go out on the town,” said Jordan Beers, who is going to the parade. “Springfield has so much to offer. This is a community-based event and the community just is really strong here.”

Before the parade, there will be the Irish Pet Contest at the C-Street Historic Footbridge Plaza, where people are invited to dress up their pets in any fun St. Patrick’s Day themed outfit.

Applications to be in the parade or volunteer are open until March 10. Click HERE for an application.

