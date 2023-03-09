WATCH: Train collides with truck in Marion

Train collides with truck in Marion
Train collides with truck in Marion(Viewer)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - A train collided with a truck Thursday morning in Marion, Arkansas.

Police say the truck’s driver was attempting to cross the train tracks at Jackson Street when the trailer got caught on the tracks.

The driver was able to notify police and the railroad to unhook his cargo trailer from the driving cab, but an incoming train still hit the cargo part of the truck.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamira Buford and Angela West both face second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a...
Waynesville Police Department investigating death of 5-year-old girl; 2 women facing charges
Parents voice concerns over Missouri State University food.
Missouri State University parents voice concerns over dining hall food
Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Police asking for the public’s help to identify human remains found in Branson, Mo.
A woman from Branson, Mo. has been sentenced to federal prison after being found possessing...
Branson woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for possessing and intending to distribute meth
Jerome Poole/Greene County Sheriff's Office
Police arrest man in strangulation death of woman at Springfield home

Latest News

Drifter, two month old miniature zebu
Dickerson Park Zoo Welcomes Miniature Zebu to Petting Zoo
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,250+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 300 daily new cases
Grayson Hart sits for a portrait at the Ned R. McWherter West Tennessee Cultural Arts Center in...
Jaded with education, more Americans are skipping college
MODOT engineers say they will re-stripe reflective road paint in the Summer.
MoDOT engineers say they will restripe reflective road paint in the summer