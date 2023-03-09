WATCH: Train collides with truck in Marion

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - A train collided with a truck Thursday morning in Marion, Arkansas.

Police say the truck’s driver was attempting to cross the train tracks at Jackson Street when the trailer got caught on the tracks.

The driver was able to notify police and the railroad to unhook his cargo trailer from the driving cab, but an incoming train still hit the cargo part of the truck.

