Arkansas holds off Auburn in SEC Tournament

Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) dunks on Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college...
Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) dunks on Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/John Amis)(JOHN AMIS | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anthony Black scored 19 points and Arkansas held off Auburn for a 76-73 victory on Thursday night in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Auburn used a 15-6 run for a 73-72 lead with 41 seconds remaining for its only lead since scoring the first two points of the game. Nick Smith Jr. answered with a jumper for Arkansas, and Davonte Davis then forced a turnover and added a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with 11 seconds left. Wendell Green Jr. missed a 3-pointer to end it.

Arkansas will play second-seeded Texas A&M in a quarterfinal on Friday.

Black was 6 of 10 from the floor and made 7 of 9 free throws. Smith finished with 14 points for 10-seeded Arkansas (20-12), which avenged a 13-point loss to the Tigers on Jan. 7. Makhi Mitchell added 12 points and Jordan Walsh had 11.

The Razorbacks shot 56% overall, made 17 of 23 from the line and outrebounded the Tigers 37-19.

K.D. Johnson scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half to lead No. 7 seed Auburn (20-12). Allen Flanigan added 15 points, Johni Broome had 13 points and Green 11.

Arkansas took the lead three minutes into the game and led 37-33 at the break. The Razorbacks opened the second half on a 11-2 run for a 13-point lead with 17:00 minutes to play and stretched it to 15 points about three minutes later.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamira Buford and Angela West both face second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a...
Waynesville Police Department investigating death of 5-year-old girl; 2 women facing charges
Parents voice concerns over Missouri State University food.
Missouri State University parents voice concerns over dining hall food
A woman from Branson, Mo. has been sentenced to federal prison after being found possessing...
Branson woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for possessing and intending to distribute meth
Police investigate deadly crash in south Springfield
Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Police asking for the public’s help to identify human remains found in Branson, Mo.

Latest News

The Arena League awarded Springfield a franchise for the football league beginning in 2024.
Springfield, Mo., awarded Arena League football team
O-Zone: Chadwick 55, Platte Valley 43
O-Zone: Chadwick 55, Platte Valley 43
Springfield, Mo., awarded Arena League football team
Springfield, Mo., awarded Arena League football team