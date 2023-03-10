Battlehawks open 400-level seating for home opener

Single-game tickets in the 400-level are priced at $18.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Battlehawks have announced, ahead of the home opener this Saturday; the team will open the 400-level seating at The Dome at America’s Center.

The XFL says this is due to continued demand for Battlehawks. A limited amount of single-game tickets in the 400-level for the home opener will go on sale today, Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m.

The Battlehawks will play the first of five home games on Sunday, March 12, 2023, with a 3 p.m. kickoff against the Arlington Renegades on ESPN2.

Information on single-game, season, and premium seating can be found at //XFL.com/tickets.

