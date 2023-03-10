Body found in burned home in Mammoth Spring, Ark.

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KY3) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a victim in a burned home.

Emergency crews responded to the home on Friday morning off Myatt Creek Road in Mammoth Spring.

Investigators do not expect foul play. Firefighters recovered the body inside the home. The Arkansas Crime Lab will assist investigators in identifying the victim.

