Body found in burned home in Mammoth Spring, Ark.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KY3) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a victim in a burned home.

Emergency crews responded to the home on Friday morning off Myatt Creek Road in Mammoth Spring.

Investigators do not expect foul play. Firefighters recovered the body inside the home. The Arkansas Crime Lab will assist investigators in identifying the victim.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate deadly crash in south Springfield
A woman from Branson, Mo. was sentenced to federal prison on meth charges.
Branson woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison on meth charges
Police: Missouri man killed wife and her dad, then himself
The Arena League awarded Springfield a franchise for the football league beginning in 2024.
Springfield, Mo., awarded Arena League football team
Shamira Buford and Angela West both face second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a...
Waynesville Police Department investigating death of 5-year-old girl; 2 women facing charges

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs' Otis Taylor takes a 17-yard pass from teammate Len Dawson, and a bump from...
Report: Kansas City Chiefs legend Otis Taylor dies
Rain returns tomorrow
Investigators say Danny Lloyd Jones, 71, disappeared Thursday.
ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Carter County Sheriff’s Office searching for man reported missing; last seen in Ozark, Mo.
The time change going into Daylight Savings Time always throws people off, and for kids, it can...
Help kids prepare for the time change