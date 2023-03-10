CATCH-A-CROOK: Arsonist catches on fire after torching a Springfield truck

Greene County detectives found burnt gloves and a flannel jacket in the street.
By Maria Neider
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A home security camera captured video of a fiery crime in Greene County. Battlefield firefighters responded to a 911 call about a burning pickup truck on February 28. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Suburban Street near Palisades. Neighbors reported seeing a man and woman walking up to the Dodge Ram pickup.

Security video from the neighborhood shows a white or light-colored car pulled up behind the truck and turn off its headlights. As the two people walk back to their car, the video shows both of the woman’s hands on fire. They left westbound on Suburban Street. Deputies found two burned gloves and a flannel jacket in the road. Investigators believe the woman likely suffered at least second-degree burns to her hands.

Other trucks parked on the street were not damaged. The owner of the burned pickup estimated the damage to be approximately $9,000.

If you have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
