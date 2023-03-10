CATCH-A-CROOK: Arsonist catches on fire after torching a Springfield truck

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

February 28, 2023 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

A home security camera captured video of a fiery crime in Greene County. Battlefield firefighters responded to a 911 call about a burning pickup truck on February 28. The fire started around 1:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Suburban Street near Palisades. Neighbors reported seeing a man and woman walking up to the Dodge Ram pickup.

February 28, 2023 3100 South Suburban Street (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Security video from the neighborhood shows a white or light-colored car pulled up behind the truck and turn off its headlights. As the two people walk back to their car, the video shows both of the woman’s hands on fire. They left westbound on Suburban Street. Deputies found two burned gloves and a flannel jacket in the road. Investigators believe the woman likely suffered at least second-degree burns to her hands.

February 28, 2023 3100 South Suburban Street (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

February 28, 2023 3100 South Suburban Street (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Other trucks parked on the street were not damaged. The owner of the burned pickup estimated the damage to be approximately $9,000.

If you have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

February 28, 2023 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.