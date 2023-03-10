Daylight Saving tip: Change your smoke alarm batteries when you change your clocks

LOGAN-ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - This weekend is Daylight Saving Time, and you’ll want to remember to set your clocks forward Saturday night.

Another important thing you can do when you change your clocks is change the batteries in your smoke alarms.

Rich Stirts, fire chief of the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District, says his team tells residents to perform routine maintenance on their smoke alarms when they change their clocks.

“We promote changing your clocks forward or backward and change the batteries in your smoke alarms. That way they get changed a couple of times a year,” said Stirts.

It’s also a good chance to check the date on the back of your smoke alarms. If the date on the back is older than ten years, or it has no date, it’s time to replace it.

People should also make sure to clean up around their smoke alarms.

“If you get dust on them, cobwebs, it does affect the way that the smoke detector does work,” said Stirts. “So I know they’re high up there on the ceiling, but if you can knock those cobwebs, dust off from them, it does help the sensor in the smoke detectors.”

Changing your smoke alarm batteries this weekend is a simple way to protect yourself in an emergency. Make sure to swap them out when you swap your clocks.

