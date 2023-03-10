ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Carter County Sheriff’s Office searching for man reported missing; last seen in Ozark, Mo.

Investigators say Danny Lloyd Jones, 71, disappeared Thursday.
Investigators say Danny Lloyd Jones, 71, disappeared Thursday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KY3) - The Carter County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing on Thursday morning.

Investigators say Danny Lloyd Jones, 71, was last seen at the Plaza Gas Station in Ozark. Police say he is wearing a ball cap, a long gray shirt, and camouflage pants. He suffers from dementia.

Investigators say Jones drives a black 2019 Dodge Ram with Missouri license plate 3KAE98. They say he left Ozark, heading east on State Highway 14.

If you see Jones, call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the Carter County Sheriff’s Department at 573-323-4510.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate deadly crash in south Springfield
A woman from Branson, Mo. has been sentenced to federal prison after being found possessing...
Branson woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for possessing and intending to distribute meth
Police: Missouri man killed wife and her dad, then himself
The Arena League awarded Springfield a franchise for the football league beginning in 2024.
Springfield, Mo., awarded Arena League football team
Shamira Buford and Angela West both face second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a...
Waynesville Police Department investigating death of 5-year-old girl; 2 women facing charges

Latest News

The time change going into Daylight Savings Time always throws people off, and for kids, it can...
Help kids prepare for the time change
CATCH-A-CROOK: Arsonist catches on fire after torching a Springfield truck
February 28, 2023 3100 South Suburban Street
CATCH-A-CROOK: Arsonist catches on fire after torching a Springfield truck
Brian Arnold continues performing despite two, major life tragedies.
Ozarks Life: Performing with a purpose at Silver Dollar City