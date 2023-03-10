ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Carter County Sheriff’s Office searching for man reported missing; last seen in Ozark, Mo.

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KY3) - The Carter County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a man reported missing on Thursday morning.

Investigators say Danny Lloyd Jones, 71, was last seen at the Plaza Gas Station in Ozark. Police say he is wearing a ball cap, a long gray shirt, and camouflage pants. He suffers from dementia.

Investigators say Jones drives a black 2019 Dodge Ram with Missouri license plate 3KAE98. They say he left Ozark, heading east on State Highway 14.

If you see Jones, call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or the Carter County Sheriff’s Department at 573-323-4510.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.