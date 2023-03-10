Help kids prepare for the time change

The time change going into Daylight Savings Time always throws people off, and for kids, it can be challenging getting them to bed and waking up on time.(NBC Newschannel)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Daylight Saving Time is on Sunday, March 12, at which time you’ll turn your clock ahead at 2:00am, 1 hour to 3:00am.

Ahead of the seasonal shift, you might consider starting to prepare your kids for the time change because a lack of sleep can cause a child to lose focus or have temper tantrums. Experts say to be sympathetic to children while they adjust to this change.

There are ways that you can prepare your kids for their new sleep schedule:

- Move bedtime up 15-30 minutes each day.

- Because melatonin tells your body when to sleep or to be awake, start winding your kids down by closing curtains and turning down lights.

- End screen time at least 30 minutes before bedtime. Reading a book is a good alternative that doesn’t involve blue light.

- If you think it will be tough to get the kids to sleep earlier, try family yoga, turning down the temperature or putting them in a bath or shower.

Ultimately, whatever your bedtime routine is, start that early and it’s likely that they may not realize you’re moving up bedtime. Once you are able to get your child to sleep, Parents.com recommends kids get the right amount of sleep for their age.

