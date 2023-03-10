Missouri gun law to stay in effect during court fight

The Second Amendment gives Americans the right to bear arms, and with Red Flag laws in...
The Second Amendment gives Americans the right to bear arms, and with Red Flag laws in discussion gun lobbyists believe that this will violate this amendment.(Juliana Alford)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri law banning local police from enforcing federal gun laws remains in effect as a lawsuit against it is appealed.

U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes earlier this week struck down the law as an unconstitutional overstep by the state on the federal government. After Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey appealed, Wimes ruled the law can remain in effect until an appeals court takes up the case.

The Missouri law subjects law enforcement agencies with officers who knowingly enforce federal gun laws without equivalent state laws to a fine of $50,000 per violating officer.

Federal laws without similar Missouri laws include statutes covering weapons registration and tracking, and possession of firearms by some domestic violence offenders.

The Justice Department said the Missouri state crime lab, operated by the Highway Patrol, refused to process evidence that would help federal firearms prosecutions after the law took effect.

The Missouri Police Chiefs Association in a statement said the law led to confusion about “working with federal agency partners, hiring individuals who had worked for a federal agency, locating and returning stolen guns to their rightful owners as well as removing guns from the hands of criminals and individuals who are an imminent risk to themselves, family members or others around them.”

The city of St. Louis, St. Louis County and Jackson County filed a separate lawsuit against the law in state court, which is still pending.

The law was passed by the state’s Republican-led Legislature and signed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in 2019.

Republican lawmakers who helped pass the bill said they were motivated by the potential for new gun restrictions under Democratic President Joe Biden, who signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades last year.

GOP House Speaker Dean Plocher declined to comment as the lawsuit goes through the appeals process.

Democrats said they were unsurprised the law was struck down.

“Those of us who were here when we had that debate, we constantly told them this was unconstitutional,” House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate deadly crash in south Springfield
A woman from Branson, Mo. was sentenced to federal prison on meth charges.
Branson woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison on meth charges
Police: Missouri man killed wife and her dad, then himself
The Arena League awarded Springfield a franchise for the football league beginning in 2024.
Springfield, Mo., awarded Arena League football team
Shamira Buford and Angela West both face second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a...
Waynesville Police Department investigating death of 5-year-old girl; 2 women facing charges

Latest News

Original Boyd Elementary School
Planning and Zoning approves Springfield Towne Center and Old Boyd Elementary apartment proposals
Investigators say Danny Lloyd Jones, 71, disappeared Thursday.
ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY CANCELLED: Missing man last seen in Ozark, Mo. found safe in Oklahoma
Daylight Saving tip: Change your smoke alarm batteries when you change your clocks
How daylight saving time impacts farming