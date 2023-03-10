NFL gives Chiefs 3 compensatory picks for 2023 Draft

Skyy Moore points to friends in the crowd during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration in...
Skyy Moore points to friends in the crowd during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Thursday, the NFL announced it has awarded 3 compensatory picks to the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2023 NFL Draft.

In total, the NFL awarded 37 compensatory picks to 16 teams. The 49ers received the most, with seven such picks.

Among those 37 picks were five special selections, which were given to teams that have had a minority employee hired as a head coach or a primary football executive by another club.

However, some compensatory picks were awarded because a team lost “more or better compensatory free agents” than it acquired in the previous year.

Compensatory picks occur in rounds 3-7 of the NFL Draft “based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.” The formula is based on salary, playing time, and postseason honors.

Now, these are the compensatory picks the Chiefs were awarded:

  • Round 3: 100) Kansas City Chiefs* (asterisk denotes special compensatory pick)
  • Round 6: 217) Kansas City Chiefs
  • Round 7: 250) Kansas City Chiefs

Special compensatory picks began following an amendment to the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement. That’s in an effort to promote equal employment opportunities within the league.

If you need more details, check out this page on the NFL’s website.

