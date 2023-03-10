Planning and Zoning approves Springfield Towne Center and Old Boyd Elementary apartment proposals

Original Boyd Elementary School
Original Boyd Elementary School(KY3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many eyes are on Springfield’s Planning and Zoning Committee after the group approved two significant projects Thursday night.

The first is The Sunshine Towne Center development in southwest Springfield. The developer promises significant retail developments. It would sit at the southeast corner of West Bypass and Sunshine, across from the Walmart Supercenter. The developer says the project would include $5.9 million in nearby traffic improvements and drainage plans.

Some residents behind the proposed development are worried about noise and increased traffic, but the developer says his team did everything it could.

“We have far exceeded the requirements of this and put our best foot forward,” said Thomas Walker, Developer. “We want to be good neighbors for long-term owners of property, and we want to be there for the duration.”

Walker hopes that adding a retaining wall and a six-foot privacy fence will address those concerns.

Another significant development is turning the old Boyd Elementary school into apartments and small businesses. That rezoning plan was also approved unanimously by the planning and zoning committee. The proposal included more than ten speakers for and against the proposed development.

”We love the neighborhood for what it is but also for what it can become,” said Chandler Cooper. “When we first bought the house, we thought the old Boyd would become exactly what we wanted.”

Opponents have two main concerns: increased traffic on Washington Ave. and the commercial development’s impact on the residential area.

”Many of us believe this size of an apartment is too small for a single-family residential area in a historic district,” said Gene Arnold.

Both of these will approval recommendations will go to the city council.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shamira Buford and Angela West both face second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a...
Waynesville Police Department investigating death of 5-year-old girl; 2 women facing charges
Parents voice concerns over Missouri State University food.
Missouri State University parents voice concerns over dining hall food
A woman from Branson, Mo. has been sentenced to federal prison after being found possessing...
Branson woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for possessing and intending to distribute meth
Police investigate deadly crash in south Springfield
Police investigate skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo.
Police asking for the public’s help to identify human remains found in Branson, Mo.

Latest News

planning and zoning approves two major proposals
planning and zoning approves two major proposals
Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) dunks on Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college...
Arkansas holds off Auburn in SEC Tournament
Explainer: Northwest Fire Protection District proposed tax increase
Explainer: Northwest Fire Protection District proposed tax increase
The Arena League awarded Springfield a franchise for the football league beginning in 2024.
Springfield, Mo., awarded Arena League football team