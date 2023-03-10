Planning and Zoning approves Springfield Towne Center and Old Boyd Elementary apartment proposals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many eyes are on Springfield’s Planning and Zoning Committee after the group approved two significant projects Thursday night.

The first is The Sunshine Towne Center development in southwest Springfield. The developer promises significant retail developments. It would sit at the southeast corner of West Bypass and Sunshine, across from the Walmart Supercenter. The developer says the project would include $5.9 million in nearby traffic improvements and drainage plans.

Some residents behind the proposed development are worried about noise and increased traffic, but the developer says his team did everything it could.

“We have far exceeded the requirements of this and put our best foot forward,” said Thomas Walker, Developer. “We want to be good neighbors for long-term owners of property, and we want to be there for the duration.”

Walker hopes that adding a retaining wall and a six-foot privacy fence will address those concerns.

Another significant development is turning the old Boyd Elementary school into apartments and small businesses. That rezoning plan was also approved unanimously by the planning and zoning committee. The proposal included more than ten speakers for and against the proposed development.

”We love the neighborhood for what it is but also for what it can become,” said Chandler Cooper. “When we first bought the house, we thought the old Boyd would become exactly what we wanted.”

Opponents have two main concerns: increased traffic on Washington Ave. and the commercial development’s impact on the residential area.

”Many of us believe this size of an apartment is too small for a single-family residential area in a historic district,” said Gene Arnold.

Both of these will approval recommendations will go to the city council.

