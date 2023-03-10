Report: Kansas City Chiefs legend Otis Taylor dies

Kansas City Chiefs' Otis Taylor takes a 17-yard pass from teammate Len Dawson, and a bump from...
Kansas City Chiefs' Otis Taylor takes a 17-yard pass from teammate Len Dawson, and a bump from behind from New York Jets' Steve Tannen, in the first half of on Sunday, Nov. 7, 1971 at Shea Stadium in New York. The Jets went on to win, 13-10. (AP Photo/ Harry Harris)(Harry Harris | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3/KWCH) - Former Chiefs wide receiver Otis Taylor, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, died Friday at age 80, according to multiple reports.

Kansas City Star columnist Vahe Gregorian reported he confirmed Taylor’s death with a family friend. Taylor had been battling Parkinson’s disease.

Taylor played with the Chiefs from 1965-75, helping the Chiefs win Super Bowl IV.

Taylor is considered the greatest wide receiver in Chiefs history. He led the NFL with 11 touchdowns in 1967. And in 1971, he led the league with 1,110 receiving yards.

