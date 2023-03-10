Shipping container studio apartments nearing completion

Signal Hill Studios on Summit Street will be available for lease in early April.
By Nathan Vickers
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A different kind of apartment is about to go on the market in the area. They are studio units made from upcycled shipping containers.

Signal Hill Studios on Summit Street will be available for lease in early April. The complex features 360-square-foot units starting at $995 per month.

Troy Paul is a partner with SBF Containers, the company building the units. He said used containers are ideal for residential construction because they’re sturdy and withstand weather very well.

“It’s a great building material because it’s already got the capacity to hold whatever we need,” Paul said.

The units are small, but functional for tenants looking for a minimalist lifestyle. Each has just enough space for a murphy bed or pullout couch, a desk, a kitchenette, a full bathroom, and a built-in closet.

Jen Harrelson, who works with Syndicate Real Estate Development, described them as small but luxurious. The units feature stainless steel appliances and a single large window to let in plenty of light.

“It’s really surprising whenever you pull up and see how we’ve decorated for a minimalist lifestyle,” she said.

SBF is planning three more similar buildings in Kansas City, including some one- and two-bedroom units.

“For micro-living you really want density. This is close to the streetcar, close to the crossroads,” Paul said. “The space is really exciting and a different way to live.”

