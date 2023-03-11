ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for mother, infant

Investigators believe Courtney Melton, 32, is with Aneesa Williams, her two-month-old child....
Investigators believe Courtney Melton, 32, is with Aneesa Williams, her two-month-old child. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a mother and daughter.

Investigators believe Courtney Melton, 32, is with Aneesa Williams, her two-month-old child.

Investigators say they contacted the mother and child at 11 a.m. on Friday. The Douglas County deputies returned later in the evening to issue an order of protective custody from the Children’s Division to remove the child from the mother’s care. The mother and child were not at the residence near Mountain Grove.

They believe she drives a 2012 white Dodge Ram with Missouri license plate 77H8FC.

Anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department at (417) 683-1020.

