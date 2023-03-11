ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen, non-custodial mother likely hitchhiking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a teenager investigators believe is with her non-custodial mother.

Hailey Marie Terrill, 13, disappeared from a home in the Seymour area on Friday around 5:30 a.m. investigators believe she is with Jasmine Terrill-Fleetwood, 38.

Investigators say Hailey was last seen getting off the school bus in Douglas County. They believe she is hitchhiking with Terrill-Fleetwood.

Anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department at (417) 683-1020.

