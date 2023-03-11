Former FBI agent hired to serve as new Bolivar city administrator

BOLIVAR, Mo. (Edited news release/KY3) - The Bolivar board of aldermen hired a new city administrator Friday during a special meeting.

The new city administrator is Thomas Relford. Relford is a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent with a master’s degree in public administration from Troy University. City leaders have been looking to hire a city administrator since Tracy Slagle’s retirement in January.

Relford currently lives in Salem, Missouri, and has worked for the FBI for 25 years before retiring as the special agent in charge of the Albany, New York, field office in 2021. In that role, he oversaw the field office’s daily operations, including investigations, tactical field operations and administration. He also served as a liaison to other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

“We are thrilled to hire a candidate of Mr. Relford’s caliber to fill our city administrator seat,” Mayor Christopher D. Warwick said. “Over the past several years, our elected officials, leadership and staff have worked hard to make Bolivar an even better place to live, work and visit. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished, and we’re confident Thomas will come in, take up the mantle and continue that progress. We can’t wait to see what the future will bring under his leadership.”

Throughout his career, he worked in locations across the nation, including Kansas City, Washington, D.C., New Orleans and Baton Rouge. He also spent five years as a legal attaché in Dakar, Senegal, and Nairobi, Kenya.

Relford and his wife, who both grew up in Missouri and attended the University of Missouri, returned to their home state following his retirement. He currently owns and operates Thomas F. Relford Consulting, working as a security audit and compliance consultant.

He was appointed to the City of Salem’s finance committee, which works to prepare Salem’s annual budget, collect taxes and levies, present bond proposals and manage employee salaries and classifications, in June 2022.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity,” Relford said in Friday’s board meeting. “I’m going to work very hard to strive to be the best city administrator I can be, to build trust and confidence in not only you but the community. I’ll do everything I can to make this city a better place, and I know I have a good team here to support me. I just ask for your patience. At the end of the day, I see good things happening.”

Relford will begin his new role on March 20.

