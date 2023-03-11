The Kitchen is lone applicant for $5 million in federal funding distributed by city for non-congregate homeless shelters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Springfield has $5 million from the federal government earmarked for a developer to build non-congregate homeless shelters in the city.

But they didn’t get many takers.

It was back in late January that the city of Springfield gave local agencies three weeks to apply for $5 million in ARPA federal funding specifically geared towards non-congregate shelters, defined as those that allow individuals or families to stay in their own living quarters as opposed to open-space group shelters.

“Most of the shelters who work with the homeless population are kind of like a bunker room with as many people as they’re allowed to put in there,” explained Bob Jones, the Grant Administrator for the City of Springfield. “But the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) created during the pandemic has brought billions of dollars to help communities in a lot of different ways. One of the ways they identified was to build non-congregate shelters to help the homeless, domestic violence or human traffic victims. Before we got started with this project we had a pre-proposal instructional period where we went through what the expectations were and fielded questions during a meeting that was attended by six different agencies and one developer.”

But as the deadline passed, only one agency responded in applying for the money.

That was The Kitchen, the organization founded by Sister Lorraine Biebel in 1983 to feed the homeless. Since then the organization has shifted its focus to provide housing and social services to help families, individuals, youth, seniors and veterans in need.

The Kitchen’s interest in getting the $5 million federal funding is to expand its 13-unit Emergency Shelter to 25 units.

All of the current units are non-congregate shelters.

“It’s a place where they can have their own bathroom, kitchen and bedrooms,” said Meleah Spencer, the CEO of The Kitchen. “That really helps set them up for success when we move them into permanent housing. We try to keep their stay at the emergency shelter at 90-days to give them time to adjust and for our case managers to start working with them on all of the barriers they had that led them to homelessness. That could be getting a job, improving life and job skills, finding childcare or getting them set up for any type of aid. In our current emergency shelter we housed 137 people this past year and a total of 600 through all of our programs. What we want to do is build an addition to our current emergency shelter so we can house another 75-100 people.”

This “permanent” type of housing to address homelessness is the federal government’s preference as opposed to the state government’s “temporary” housing preference laid out in the recently-passed House Bill 1606 which also forbids the homeless from camping on public property. The bill doesn’t make funding available for the homeless but says state funds should be used for short-term help like parking areas with potable water, electrical hook-ups and bathrooms as well as camping facilities with designated areas which provide mental health and substance abuse evaluations.

“If the state is saying they have to utilize those funds for camping facilities but the federal requirements are saying you have to utilize the funds for permanent affordable rental housing or non-congregate shelters, there’s a huge rub there,” said Bob Atchley, a Senior Planner with the City of Springfield. “From the municipal level we don’t know how that’s going to be hashed out and I believe there’s already been three lawsuits filed statewide.”

As to why more agencies didn’t go after the $5 million in federal funding?

It may have been because of the strict guidelines pertaining to the shelters having to be non-congregate.

“It also may have been because we cannot provide the funds to operate the shelter,” Jones added. “This money has to go to building or restoring a place. They’ll have to come up with the funding for operating it somewhere else.”

But one thing is certain.

“These are one-time funds,” Jones said. “They’ll be used by somebody but they’re not renewable.”

A final decision on the funding has not yet been made as The Kitchen still has to complete its proposal which it plans to do in the next two weeks.

