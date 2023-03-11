Man charged with kidnapping for allegedly keeping woman locked in trailer for 4 years

Abraham Bravo Segura is accused of keeping a woman captive for four years locked inside a...
Abraham Bravo Segura is accused of keeping a woman captive for four years locked inside a trailer in Houston.(KTRK via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Prosecutors say a man kept a woman captive for four years locked inside a trailer in the Houston area.

Abraham Bravo Segura had his initial court appearance Thursday after being taken into custody earlier this week.

Segura has been charged with kidnapping.

The alleged victim reportedly called for help from a phone inside a mobile home while Segura was at work. Authorities said she told them that he held her at gunpoint, threatened to kill her and that she couldn’t escape.

According to reports, the fire department had to use power tools to cut through bars on the trailer windows to rescue the woman after bolt cutters didn’t work on the padlock.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury, Missouri Basketball
Two Missouri high school basketball teams come together on the court after death of a player
Hailey Marie Terrill, 13, disappeared from a home in the Seymour area on Friday around 5:30...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen, non-custodial mother likely hitchhiking
Mainly south of Springfield
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: High rain chances today
Investigators believe Courtney Melton, 32, is with Aneesa Williams, her two-month-old child....
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for mother, infant
February 28, 2023 3100 South Suburban Street
CATCH-A-CROOK: Arsonist catches on fire after torching a Springfield truck

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
Brooklyn White, the girlfriend of Buster Murdaugh, has filed a report following an incident...
Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend files 2nd police report following incident with reporter
Investigators believe Courtney Melton, 32, is with Aneesa Williams, her two-month-old child....
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY CANCELED: Douglas County mother and infant found safe
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
UK: Russian advance in Bakhmut could come with heavy losses