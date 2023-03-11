Nixa Utilities starting preventative tree trimming

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The City of Nixa is anxious to get to work on maintenance around the city ahead of the upcoming spring season.

Residents of the Ozarks are well aware of our increase in severe weather, thunderstorms, and high winds that can bring trees, tree limbs, and power lines down.

Ahead of the season, Nixa leaders announced that it has contracted Wright Tree Services out of Iowa. Even though they’re based out of Iowa, they have provided service for other utilities across the state of Missouri and the overall region. Tim Hammer, a tree trimmer foreman for Nixa Utilities, explains what the company will primarily be doing.

“Their primary objective is to clear trees from the powerlines for reliable service to the community,” says Hammer.

In fact, the company’s work with the city started this past Monday. Despite the company’s primary objective with preventative trimming, the city can call for their services for an emergency or if a storm comes in and cleaning services are needed.

Regarding Wright’s services starting this week, residents in Nixa will see the company’s trucks with their branding around town. However, Hammer wants to remind people that the company is doing work for the city.

“We’ll have magnets on the side of the trucks showing that they are an authorized contractor for the City of Nixa,” Hammer explains. “With Wright’s being in the neighborhood and if you see them in your backyard, don’t be alarmed. They’re just trimming the trees away from the power lines.”

Whether the lines are on commercial, public, or private property, any tree trimming away from power lines or electric infrastructure has already been budgeted and will not come at a cost to customers. If Nixa residents have any concerns or want to report any trees or tree limbs near power lines, they are urged to contact Nixa Utilities at 417-725-3229.

