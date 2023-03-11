Omaha, Ark. man killed in head-on crash

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - An Omaha, Arkansas man has died after a head-on crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, the crash occurred on Highway 14 east of Omaha when a 2019 Nissan driven by 20-year-old Michael Rogers was traveling east, crossed the center line, and hit a 2016 Ford, driven by a 70-year-old woman.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Springfield. Rogers was taken to the Booney County coroner’s office.

