Omaha, Ark. man killed in head-on crash
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - An Omaha, Arkansas man has died after a head-on crash Saturday afternoon.
According to the Arkansas State Police crash report, the crash occurred on Highway 14 east of Omaha when a 2019 Nissan driven by 20-year-old Michael Rogers was traveling east, crossed the center line, and hit a 2016 Ford, driven by a 70-year-old woman.
The woman was taken to a hospital in Springfield. Rogers was taken to the Booney County coroner’s office.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.