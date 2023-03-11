Police: Homicide in Dexter, Mo. involved a juvenile

On March 11 around 6:30 a.m., Stoddard County major Case Squad responded to a homicide that...
On March 11 around 6:30 a.m., Stoddard County major Case Squad responded to a homicide that occurred in Dexter, Missouri.(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - On March 11 around 6:30 a.m., the Stoddard County Major Case Squad responded to a homicide that occurred in Dexter, Missouri.

According to a release from the Dexter Police Department, officers with the department were dispatched to 316 Alice St. around 6:14 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a juvenile victim deceased inside the residence with a gunshot wound.

A juvenile suspect has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury, Missouri Basketball
Two Missouri high school basketball teams come together on the court after death of a player
Mainly south of Springfield
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: High rain chances today
February 28, 2023 3100 South Suburban Street
CATCH-A-CROOK: Arsonist catches on fire after torching a Springfield truck
Bagby died earlier this week.
Waynesville, Mo community comes together to remember 5-year-old girl who died this week
FILE - The Dorel Juvenile Group said the lower seat anchors used to secure the child seat base...
Nearly 60,000 car seats recalled for failing seat anchors

Latest News

Fatal Crash
Omaha, Ark. man killed in head-on crash
Thomas Relford. Courtesy: City of Bolivar
Former FBI agent hired to serve as new Bolivar city administrator
A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an...
Regulators cut pressure on pipeline after Kansas oil spill
Image of the St. Louis Gateway Arch in St. Louis, MO.
St. Louis removes riverfront homeless encampment