Police: Homicide in Dexter, Mo. involved a juvenile

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - On March 11 around 6:30 a.m., the Stoddard County Major Case Squad responded to a homicide that occurred in Dexter, Missouri.

According to a release from the Dexter Police Department, officers with the department were dispatched to 316 Alice St. around 6:14 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a juvenile victim deceased inside the residence with a gunshot wound.

A juvenile suspect has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

