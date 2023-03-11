Police: Wife, husband killed in Washington home by alleged stalker from Texas

A suspected stalker shot and killed a podcaster and her husband after breaking into the couple's home in Washington. (KING, REDMOND POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:48 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
REDMOND, Wash. (KPTV/Gray) - Three people are dead after a suspected stalker broke into a Redmond, Washington home and killed a podcaster and her husband.

The shooting happened at a home on 166th Street Northeast before 2 a.m. on Friday, according to investigators.

Police officers initially responded to a 911 call about a “stalking situation.”

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 35-year-old man who lived at the home with a fatal gunshot wound to his chest in the front yard.

Police then entered the home and found the man’s 33-year-old wife and the suspected stalker, identified by authorities as Ramin Khodakaramrezaei, dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the suspect shot the husband and wife before apparently taking his own life.

Redmond police say they attempted CPR on a man with gunshot wounds in the yard. Inside, they found a woman and the suspect, also deceased.(Redmond Police)

Although police have not disclosed the couple’s identities, property records show the house belonged to 33-year-old Zohreh Sadeghi and 35-year-old Mohammad Milad Naseri.

A police spokesperson said the woman and Khodakaramrezaei had been friends, but when things escalated, she filed a no-contact order against him to “disengage,” adding that he had been stalking her “for some time.”

“Khodakaramrezaei had reportedly listened to the female victim’s podcasts and began communicating with her. The victim and suspect became friends, but when things escalated, she filed a no-contact order against him,” according to police.

Officials say Khodakaramrezaei was a trucker from Texas. Because of his profession, police were not able to serve the no-contact order.

A suspected stalker shot and killed a podcaster and her husband after breaking into the couple's home in Washington.

Court records show that Sadeghi and Naseri’s lawyer told a judge last week they were not sure if Khodakaramrezaei owned weapons, but they believed he might.

The court granted a temporary order of protection and an order for Khodakaramrezaei to surrender his weapons.

Redmond police say detectives were already familiar with the victim due to the ongoing stalking investigation.

The 911 call was reportedly made by the female victim’s mother, who lived with the couple.

Police told FOX 13 Seattle that the suspect broke a window to get inside the home. She then fought the suspect, escaped and ran over to the neighbor’s house to call for help.

It’s unknown if she was injured.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and the Redmond community following this horrific tragedy. This is an incredibly sad situation and the worst possible outcome of a stalking case. We will continue investigating what led to this tragic loss,” Lowe said in a statement.

Authorities could not immediately provide the name of Sadeghi’s podcast.

The investigation is ongoing.

