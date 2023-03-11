Shockers part ways with head coach Isaac Brown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State athletic director Kevin Saal confirmed the university is parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Isaac Brown.

Saal released a statement Sunday afternoon, confirming reports first made by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Wichita State confirms it has fired head coach Isaac Brown.



Here is a statement from AD Kevin Saal: pic.twitter.com/dIvapc7TtT — Brandon Zenner (@KWCHBrandon) March 11, 2023

The statement reads:

“Dear Shocker Nation:

After a thorough evaluation and review of our Men’s Basketball program, I have informed Head Men’s Basketball Coach Isaac Brown that we will be making a change in coaching leadership, starting today.

I want to thank Coach Brown for his contributions in support of Wichita State Men’s Basketball. His love for our student-athletes and our program is unquestioned, and we are grateful for his investment in the lives of our student-athletes, serving as both assistant and head coach over the last nine seasons. Coach Brown is a man of character and integrity, and we appreciate everything he’s done for our men’s basketball program, especially during a significant period of transition. We wish Coach Brown and his family all the best in their next endeavors.

Wichita State Men’s Basketball maintains a rich tradition of excellence and is a source of great pride for the university, for the City of Wichita, for our state and for our region. We must recapture the competitiveness, pride and unified support upon which this proud program has been built for decades.

Shocker Nation, your renewed and unwavering support is essential to restoring our program to national prominence. Please join us on this critically important and transformative new journey; a journey that will require enhanced investment to expand and align resources to expectations.

While we conduct a comprehensive national search for our next head coach, I respectfully ask you to come together in continued support of the young men, coaches and staff currently representing Wichita State University. Our student-athletes displayed great faith in choosing to attend and represent Wichita State University, and I have no doubt that the Shocker Nation will return a similar measure of faith and investment in them.

There is no official timeline for the search process, or an announcement of a new head coach and I ask for your patience as we conduct an efficient and comprehensive national search.

Thank you for all that you do to support Wichita State Athletics and the 250+ student-athletes who develop within our 15 sports programs.

Sincerely,

Kevin Saal”

Brown held a record of 48-34 with the Shockers in three seasons and also appeared in one NCAA Tournament.

The Shockers lost Friday in the quarterfinals of the AAC Tournament, ending the season at 17-15.

The Shockers averaged just more than 7,100 fans in games played at Koch Arena, going 8-8 in home contests and 9-9 in AAC play.

