Waynesville, Mo community comes together to remember 5-year-old girl who died this week

Bagby died earlier this week.
Bagby died earlier this week.(kytv)
By Marina Silva
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Waynesville community came together Friday night to have a vigil to honor 5-year-old Ameela Bagby who was found dead in her home on Tuesday.

Dozens gathered at a Waynesville park with candles, songs, and memories of the little girl. It was put together by Tammy Peters.

“I wanted to bring the community together and just show some love not only for this child but for other children who might be going through the same thing who are afraid to speak out and I just feel like we need to be their voice,” said Peters.

Skyler Brotherton is a family friend and knew Ameela for the past 4 years.

“She’s really gonna be missed,” said Brotherton.

Peters says it was amazing to see the community come together after a tragic event.

“It shows me that I am very proud to be part of this community. And just being in this area it has made me realize that I am in a good place,” said Peters.

Investigators say police found marks on the wrist, ankles, and neck of Bagby. They also found a sock with blood on it near the little girl. Investigators say Shamira Buford said the sock was in the mouth because the little girl would cry and keep the other children awake. Police went to the St. Robert Fire Department to speak with the other children. Investigators say one of the siblings told police that the little girl would get tied up at night.

Investigators say Angela West admitted to police that Bagby would get tied up and would show the other kids in the house how to do it. It also says West told police Bagby would steal food and “tying her up was a last resort.”

Shamira Buford and Angela West both face second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, abuse or neglect of a child, and involuntary manslaughter charges.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate deadly crash in south Springfield
A woman from Branson, Mo. was sentenced to federal prison on meth charges.
Branson woman sentenced to 8 years in federal prison on meth charges
Police: Missouri man killed wife and her dad, then himself
The Arena League awarded Springfield a franchise for the football league beginning in 2024.
Springfield, Mo., awarded Arena League football team
Shamira Buford and Angela West both face second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a...
Waynesville Police Department investigating death of 5-year-old girl; 2 women facing charges

Latest News

Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr. (3) looks to pass as Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) defends...
No. 18 Texas A&M rally past Arkansas in SEC quarters
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 3,250+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 300+ daily new cases
Lawsuit filed over new Arkansas law on initiative signatures
Marijuana Testing Lab
Who ensures the safety of recreational marijuana in Missouri?