Waynesville, Mo community comes together to remember 5-year-old girl who died this week

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - The Waynesville community came together Friday night to have a vigil to honor 5-year-old Ameela Bagby who was found dead in her home on Tuesday.

Dozens gathered at a Waynesville park with candles, songs, and memories of the little girl. It was put together by Tammy Peters.

“I wanted to bring the community together and just show some love not only for this child but for other children who might be going through the same thing who are afraid to speak out and I just feel like we need to be their voice,” said Peters.

Skyler Brotherton is a family friend and knew Ameela for the past 4 years.

“She’s really gonna be missed,” said Brotherton.

Peters says it was amazing to see the community come together after a tragic event.

“It shows me that I am very proud to be part of this community. And just being in this area it has made me realize that I am in a good place,” said Peters.

Investigators say police found marks on the wrist, ankles, and neck of Bagby. They also found a sock with blood on it near the little girl. Investigators say Shamira Buford said the sock was in the mouth because the little girl would cry and keep the other children awake. Police went to the St. Robert Fire Department to speak with the other children. Investigators say one of the siblings told police that the little girl would get tied up at night.

Investigators say Angela West admitted to police that Bagby would get tied up and would show the other kids in the house how to do it. It also says West told police Bagby would steal food and “tying her up was a last resort.”

Shamira Buford and Angela West both face second-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, abuse or neglect of a child, and involuntary manslaughter charges.

