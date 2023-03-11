Who ensures the safety of recreational marijuana in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When voters approved recreational marijuana sales -- the state issued pages of regulations. This is just one section related to testing marijuana. There are categories in the state rules for metals, solvents, and pesticides that are banned from the marijuana you can buy.

So, we wanted a look at who’s doing this testing, where it’s being done, and how it’s happening.

Our journey started in Nixa at Mojo Dispensary. Outside the store, customers are rolling up at the drive-thru. The product here isn’t a burger with a side of fries. It’s marijuana.

It’s certainly busy outside on this Tuesday in early March. But inside Mojo Dispensary, it’s quiet. They’ve been waiting for state approval to open the store to recreational marijuana sales.

“You always think about safety,” says Co-owner Dana Sullinger.

The neatly placed products range from cookies to gummies to salves and patches. Sullinger carefully selected what customers will be able to buy. It’s a far cry from the wild west of the street deal.

“This is a much safer process. It is a closed-loop system,” explained Sullinger. “Everything is grown in Missouri, manufactured in Missouri, and sold in Missouri, tested in Missouri.”

Not only tested in Missouri. Tested in the Ozarks. Before you sample the product in Nixa, slices of the main ingredient are tested in the small town of Galena.

There’s no sign for the lab. If you know where it is, they may already know you’re coming.

“There’s plenty of security here. In fact, that camera will follow you as you approach the front door (see video),” reported KY3′s Paul Adler.

“This is a high-performance liquid chromatography machine,” explained Chris Conti of Conti Corp Labs.

Conti Corp Labs is a family-owned business with two married chemists at the wheel. The shop is one of only eight approved to operate right now in Missouri.

The lab takes the raw product, grinds it, preps it for the machines, and puts the dried pot, beeswax, or liquid through 10 different tests. We’re told one machine looks for 62 types of pesticides.

“There’s an enormous financial incentive to use pesticides, which are not going to be good for the end user,” explained Conti. “And so, the state, very foresighted of them put in place the structure so that we have independent labs to make sure that the product whenever it reaches the customer has been tested.”

Another machine in the lab will superheat samples and scan for heavy metals in the marijuana. Just one of these high-tech gadgets can cost as much as a car.

“If you use leaded water from leaded pipes to water your plants, it will be very strong in lead. So, we test for lead amongst a bunch of other heavy metals,” Conti told us.

It takes the eight employees about five days and a minimum of $500 to run samples through the system. A clean batch with no mold, E. coli, or pesticides carries a stamp of approval. And it all happens in that unmarked building in Stone County.

“I love this place. I love this town,” reflected Conti. “Galena was a great place to start a business. The sheriff’s department and law enforcement unknowingly provides us security because they drive by every day.”

Just up the road, that product tested in Galena will be on sale in Nixa. As we shot this story, the state approval came for the store. Customers will be able to step out of the car and go inside.

“I’m ready to get my patients back in here,” says Sullinger of MoJo Dispensary. “We’ve missed them, and they’ve missed us, and they want to come in and see this place.”

The eight approved marijuana testing labs in Missouri must keep all sampling and testing records for five years.

