Battlehawks to have record-setting attendance in home opener

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Battlehawks are gearing up for a home opener that has already set several attendance records.

Battlehawks Director of Team Communications Brian Stull says there will be over 38,000 fans in attendance for the home opener Sunday against the Arlington Renegades. This figure breaks the XFL attendance record, previously set by St. Louis in 2020. It also breaks the attendance record for professional spring football leagues.

WE DID THE DAMN THING.



THANK YOU, BATTLEHAWK NATION! ⚔️💙 pic.twitter.com/1Va39DqbZl — St. Louis Battlehawks (@XFLBattlehawks) March 12, 2023

The game is set to kickoff at 3 p.m. at The Dome at America’s Center. For information on this upcoming matchup, check out our pre-game preview.

