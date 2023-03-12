Battlehawks to have record-setting attendance in home opener

Attendance for today's game sits at 38,000, an XFL record.
Attendance for today's game sits at 38,000, an XFL record.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Battlehawks are gearing up for a home opener that has already set several attendance records.

Battlehawks Director of Team Communications Brian Stull says there will be over 38,000 fans in attendance for the home opener Sunday against the Arlington Renegades. This figure breaks the XFL attendance record, previously set by St. Louis in 2020. It also breaks the attendance record for professional spring football leagues.

The game is set to kickoff at 3 p.m. at The Dome at America’s Center. For information on this upcoming matchup, check out our pre-game preview.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury, Missouri Basketball
Two Missouri high school basketball teams come together on the court after death of a player
Investigators believe Courtney Melton, 32, is with Aneesa Williams, her two-month-old child....
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY CANCELED: Douglas County mother and infant found safe
Hailey Marie Terrill, 13, disappeared from a home in the Seymour area on Friday around 5:30...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen, non-custodial mother likely hitchhiking
Springfield police investigate a shooting on the north side of town.
One hospitalized following shooting in Springfield
Bagby died earlier this week.
Waynesville, Mo community comes together to remember 5-year-old girl who died this week