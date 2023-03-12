Below freezing temps prompt opening of Springfield crisis cold weather shelters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks are expected to experience blowing freezing temperatures Sunday night prompting the opening of crisis cold weather shelters.

Lows will dip into the low and mid-20s with feels-like temperatures in the teens. Monday afternoon will feature sunny skies but highs only in the low 40s. Once again remaining breezy with winds sustained near 10-15 mph. Tuesday morning will be cold again with lows in the mid-20s and highs near 50.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, those needing shelter can get dinner and a ride to a shelter by going to Grace United Methodist Church at 600 S. Jefferson Avenue at 5:30 p.m.

Cold weather shelters:

Men only:

East Sunshine Church of Christ, 3721 E. Sunshine, 50 beds, no pets

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1609 N. Summit Ave, 25 beds, only open the 2 coldest nights each week, no pets

Harbor House, 636 N. Boonville Ave., ID required, no sex offenders, must pass UA, sobriety required, background checks. Call 417-831-3371 for information and availability, no pets

Women only:

Grace United Methodist Church, 600 S. Jefferson Ave., 20 beds, no pets

Safe to Sleep, 627 N. Glenstone, 417-862-3586, M-Sun: 7:30 p.m.-7:30 a.m., Call for bed availability, no pets

All genders, no pets:

Unity of Springfield, 2214 E. Seminole Street, 417-887-2214, 22 beds

Youth Connect Center, 425 W McDaniel, 417-708-4117, 8 beds for youth ages 13-18

The Venues, 425 W. Walnut, 417-887-6922, call for hours and availability, this is an overflow shelter

All genders, yes pets:

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1500 S. Campbell Avenue, 417-865-1335 for availability, 35 beds, shelter open/closed information is shared via 417-379-7332, shelter Facebook pages and signs posted at Springfield Affordable Housing Center

Eden Village 1, 2801 E. Division, 417-894-3972, This overflow shelter in the community building can serve up to 25 individuals and pets

Family shelters:

The Connecting Grounds, 4341 W. Chestnut Expressway, 417-986-2552 for hours and availability, on nights when extreme weather overnight shelters are open. Must be at The Connecting Grounds by 7:00 p.m. to get transportation to overnight shelter

