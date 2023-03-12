FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier & a bit warmer for Sunday

Good Saturday evening, everyone. Thanks to the clouds and areas of rain today, temperatures couldn’t really go anywhere. Like Danielle, Ron and Nicolette said, the setup for today meant lows only going from the upper 30s to the lower 40s across much of the Ozarks for today. We will see some improvements going into Sunday to wrap up the weekend. We just need to get the surface low to our south and an upper-level wave overhead to start pushing off to the east.

Surface low passing just to our south (KY3)

With the surface low passing south of us and given how the upper-level wave is passing through, any decent chances for storms and severe weather will stay to our south in central and southern Oklahoma and Arkansas. With these features nearby, though, we’ll hold onto the chance for scattered showers in the eastern Missouri Ozarks until 11 o’clock tonight. For northern Arkansas, there’s a chance you could see a few heavier showers and a random strong t-storm mixed in until 11 o’clock tonight. It shouldn’t get too out of hand. Still, we’ll keep a close eye on that for you.

Watching rain chances until midnight (KY3)

Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies will hold on through the night and to take you right into Sunday morning. Thankfully, I’m not expecting the clouds to hold on all day long. I do expect partly sunny skies to return for a good portion of the Ozarks as we get into Sunday afternoon.

Some returning sun for Sunday (KY3)

As for temperatures to wrap up the weekend, the clouds will limit how much the numbers will drop by Sunday morning. Given the mostly cloudy skies and returning north breeze tonight, lows in the middle to upper 30s by morning look very reasonable. Given how partly sunny skies will return for Sunday afternoon, that should push highs back into the upper 40s to near 50° across the Ozarks. If they can clear out a little faster, they might be inclined to inch a little higher.

Turning cold for Sunday morning (KY3)

A bit warmer for Sunday afternoon (KY3)

By Monday morning, we’ll start to see more clearing take place with that cooler wind still in control. That means lows are still poised to drop back into the middle to upper 20s for a hard freeze across the Ozarks. Given how these numbers are still coming up, any sensitive plants in the ground or starting to bud should either be brought in or covered up before Monday morning.

Freezing cold for Monday morning (KY3)

It’ll be the same story for Tuesday morning as well. Lows across the area will once again drop back into the middle to upper 20 across the Ozarks to bring another hard freeze our way.

Cold again for Tuesday morning (KY3)

As for how highs early next week, they’ll be running below our average high of 58°. Even with mostly sunny skies Monday, we’ll have highs top out in the lower to middle 40s. Though an improvement by Tuesday with highs near 51°, that is still running below normal. Fortunately, an upper-level ridge will build in for Wednesday and push highs back into the lower 60s.

Up & down temperatures through next week (KY3)

Highs will stay in the lower 60s for Thursday ahead of our next storm system that will approach from the west. A cold front at the surface and an advancing upper-level low will serve to bring in more moisture back into the Ozarks. That will result in increasing clouds and increasing chances for rain and thunderstorms through the day on Thursday.

Next system with rain and storm chances Thursday (KY3)

By Friday, colder air will start pouring in as the upper-level low shifts into the Upper Midwest. If moisture is still around as temperatures drop below freezing aloft and close to freezing at the surface, our rain chances late Thursday night could end as a rain/snow mix by the Friday morning drive.

Chance for a rain/snow mix Friday morning (KY3)

Latest indications show that the chances for rain (and possible snow) will move out of the area and allow for partly sunny skies to return for Friday afternoon. While next weekend looks dry with partly sunny skies, the colder air will be a thorn in our side.

Colder air returns next weekend (KY3)

I wouldn’t be surprised to see lows by next Friday morning in the upper 20s with highs only climbing back near 40°. Saturday and Sunday look just cold as well with lows in the lower to middle 20s and highs only topping out in the upper 30s. If things don’t change by the following week, we could stay well below normal with another chance for some wintry weather by Tuesday, March 21st. As long as it’s still officially winter, we can’t write it off just yet. We’ll keep you updated.

