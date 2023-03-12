Gladstone police identifies body of missing teenager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to a press release, Gladstone Police Department has identified the deceased person recovered on Friday, March 10 as Jayden Robker. Robker, 13, had been missing since Thursday, Feb. 2.

A body was recovered in a wooded area at 11:20 a.m. of Gladstone, Missouri. At that time, the identity had not been confirmed.

Autopsy reports no evidence of foul play.

The officers of both agencies have extended their deepest sympathies to Robker’s family.

Gladstone and Kansas City police departments are continuing to investigate the case.

