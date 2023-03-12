March Madness: Mizzou and Arkansas learn their NCAA Tournament seeding, first-round opponent

Missouri's Kobe Brown, center, looks for a shot between Arkansas' Kamani Johnson, right, and...
Missouri's Kobe Brown, center, looks for a shot between Arkansas' Kamani Johnson, right, and Ricky Council IV during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 79-76.(AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first round of March Madness is set, and the University of Missouri and the University of Arkansas now know who they will play.

Mizzou:

The Tigers (24-9) got the number 7 seed in the South division and will face off against Utah State ( 26-8) in Sacramento on March 16.

Mizzou is coming off a 72-61 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Missouri missed a chance to play in its first SEC Tournament championship since joining the league in 2012 and snapped a five-game winning streak that tied its longest in this league.

Mizzou is still looking for its first league title since winning the Big 12 in 2012 before moving to the SEC.

Razorbacks:

The Razorbacks (20-13) got the number 8 seed in the West division and will face Illinois (20-12) also on March 16 in Des Moines, Iowa.

The Razorbacks are coming off a 67-61 loss Friday to Texas A&M. Nick Smith led Arkansas with 16 points and Makhi Mitchell finished with 15.

Jordan Walsh made a 3-point shot at the buzzer to give the Razorbacks a 38-25 lead at halftime.

Texas A&M trailed 40-27 early in the second half before surging to take a 46-45 lead on Dexter’s jump shot with 10:26 remaining.

Texas A&M outrebounded Arkansas 43-26 and had a 36-28 scoring edge in the paint. ... Arkansas had nine steals in forcing Texas A&M into 15 turnovers. The Razorbacks used that to give them a 15-5 scoring difference in fast-break points. They also had a big advantage in blocked shots at 11-2.

