Miller County, Mo., arson suspect arrested in Cole County

Miller County Sheriff's Office searching for arson suspect.
Miller County Sheriff's Office searching for arson suspect.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 19 hours ago
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: Cole County Sheriff’s Department deputies have arrested Miller County man Jason Ekstam Jr. at a home in Eugene, Mo.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Authorities in Miller County are searching for an arson suspect that they consider armed and dangerous.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says it is looking for Jason Ekstam Jr. He is wanted in connection with an arson investigation. The sheriff’s office says the fire happened Friday evening in Tuscumbia. The sheriff’s office says an arrest warrant for second-degree arson has been issued.

Police say Ekstam has made homicidal and suicidal threats and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know the whereabouts of Ekstam, please contact dispatch at 573-369-2341.

