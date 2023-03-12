Miller County (Mo.) police searching for arson suspect

Miller County Sheriff's Office searching for arson suspect.
Miller County Sheriff's Office searching for arson suspect.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities in Miller County are searching for an arson suspect that they consider armed and dangerous.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for Jason Ekstam Jr. He is wanted in connection with an arson investigation. The sheriff’s office says the fire happened Friday evening in Tuscumbia. The sheriff’s office says an arrest warrant for second-degree arson has been issued.

Police say Ekstam has made homicidal and suicidal threats and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you know the whereabouts of Ekstam, please contact dispatch at 573-369-2341.

