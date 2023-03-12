Multiple law enforcement agencies arrest four in Springfield during intoxicated driving patrol

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A multi-agency saturation patrol kept law enforcement officers busy in the Springfield area Saturday night.

According to a news release from the Springfield Police Department, there were 119 traffic stops, 45 citations, 99 Warnings, four DWI arrests, one misdemeanor warrant arrest, one felony drug arrest, and one felony arrest for resisting by fleeing.

The saturation patrol was operated by the Springfield Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

All agencies involved used marked patrol vehicles to enforce hazardous moving violations commonly associated with intoxicated driving.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.