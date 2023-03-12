One hospitalized following shooting in Springfield

Springfield police investigate a shooting on the north side of town.
Springfield police investigate a shooting on the north side of town.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Michael Hoffman
Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one person after a shooting in north Springfield that left one hospitalized.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers responded before 7 p.m. Saturday to the 2500 block of North Pierce Avenue. The victim later arrived at Cox North Hospital with a gunshot wound. Doctors say the victim is in serious but stable condition. Officers say the victim had to be taken to a different hospital for surgery.

Police say a suspect was arrested at the house on North Pierce. They say there is no danger to the public.

The incident is currently under investigation.

