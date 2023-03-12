Shaq celebrates restaurant opening at new KCI terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Prior to his disc jockey duties Saturday night at the Power & Light District, basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal helped celebrate the opening of one of his restaurants.

One of the Big Diesel’s restaurants, Big Chicken, held its ribbon-cutting Saturday afternoon at the new Kansas City International Airport terminal.

Good things are happening in Kansas City! It’s great to have @SHAQ invested in the town and to welcome Shaq’s Big Chicken to our part of the country. I also thank him for buying 200 free sandwiches for folks at the airport today. pic.twitter.com/RrI5KvSqHo — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 11, 2023

Mayor Quinton Lucas welcomed the big man to Kansas City and even sat next to him at T-Mobile Center to take in the men’s Big 12 Championship.

DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) is set to perform at KC Live! on Saturday evening.

