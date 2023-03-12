Shaq celebrates restaurant opening at new KCI terminal
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Prior to his disc jockey duties Saturday night at the Power & Light District, basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal helped celebrate the opening of one of his restaurants.
One of the Big Diesel’s restaurants, Big Chicken, held its ribbon-cutting Saturday afternoon at the new Kansas City International Airport terminal.
Mayor Quinton Lucas welcomed the big man to Kansas City and even sat next to him at T-Mobile Center to take in the men’s Big 12 Championship.
DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) is set to perform at KC Live! on Saturday evening.
