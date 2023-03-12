Shaq celebrates restaurant opening at new KCI terminal

Shaquille O'Neal was in Kansas City to celebrate the opening of one of his restaurants, Big Chicken, at the new Kansas City International Airport.(City of Kansas City)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Prior to his disc jockey duties Saturday night at the Power & Light District, basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal helped celebrate the opening of one of his restaurants.

One of the Big Diesel’s restaurants, Big Chicken, held its ribbon-cutting Saturday afternoon at the new Kansas City International Airport terminal.

Mayor Quinton Lucas welcomed the big man to Kansas City and even sat next to him at T-Mobile Center to take in the men’s Big 12 Championship.

DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) is set to perform at KC Live! on Saturday evening.

