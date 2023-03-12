Shooting in downtown Springfield parking garage leaves one shot, one arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One person has been shot and another arrested after a shooting in a downtown Springfield parking garage Saturday night.

The Springfield Police Department tells KY3 the shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the Heer’s Building parking garage. The shooting occurred following an altercation between the victim and the shooter, who was in a black Dodge Charger.

The victim was taken to a Springfield hospital in stable condition, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Springfield police officers did arrest the shooter.

