Springfield physician, humanitarian Dr. John Bentley has passed away

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prominent Springfield physician and humanitarian, Dr. John Bentley, has passed away. He was 88 years old.

According to a news release from the City of Springfield, Dr. Bentley had a private practice as a cardiologist/internist for 35 years. In the 1980s, Dr. Bentley volunteered at The Kitchen as the founding medical director, serving the homeless and poor alongside Sister Lorraine Biebel.

“Dr. Bentley offered a lifetime of service to others and changed the Springfield community for the better,” said Springfield Mayor Ken McClure. “He saved many lives, and for others who knew him – he made their lives better.”

In 2003, Dr. Bentley helped establish and fund the Jordan Valley Community Health Center. He served as medical director and family practitioner at Jordan Valley for two decades.

“John Bentley’s legacy will live on in this community forever,” McClure added. “Springfield is a better place because of Dr. Bentley.”

According to an online obituary for Dr. Bentley, he was honored with several awards for his service to the Springfield community including the 1999 Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce Salute to Healthcare Award, the 2000 Council of Churches’ Gift of Time Volunteer of the Year Award, the 2002 Community Foundation of the Ozarks’ Humanitarian of the Year Award, the 2003 Missouri State Medical Association’s Citizenship and Community Service Award, the 2010 Missourian Award, and the 2015 Springfield Chamber of Commerce’s Springfieldian Award- an award his wife Roseann previously had won in 2003.

