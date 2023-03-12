TRAFFIC ALERT: Road crews to begin projects this week around Springfield and Rogersville

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If the weather doesn’t cause issues for crews, drivers will see a lot of road work start this week.

James River Freeway sound walls:

The ramp to go from National Avenue to westbound James River will be closing at 7 p.m. Sunday. Crews are going to be installing the first two of three sound walls that are being added to James River between National and Kansas Expressway.

MoDOT says that the ramp to go from westbound James River to National Avenue will be open.

There’s no estimated completion date.

Highway 60/125 interchange in Rogersville:

This week work starts on the new intersection at Route 60 and 125 in Rogersville. You can expect to see narrow lanes and traffic shifts throughout the entire project.

The median crossover to get onto Farm Road 229 is going to be closed permanently starting this week as well.

The $20.5 million project is expected to be finished by November of next year.

Mulroy Road and I-44:

Also starting Monday parts of Mulroy Road near I-44 will be closed.

Crews are going to be building a “dog bone” style roundabout to improve the interchange between Mulroy road and I-44. So for the next four months, Mulroy Road between Parallel Lane and I-44, as well as the eastbound I-44 ramps, will be closed.

MoDOT says drivers should find another way around.

Republic Road widening project:

The city of Springfield will also start the final phase of the Republic Road widening project.

Starting this week, crews are going to be widening Republic road to five lanes between Fairview Avenue and Campbell Avenue. There’s also going to be pedestrian improvements an ADA sidewalk, bike lanes, and signal upgrades.

The city says at least one lane will be open at all times to minimize the impact on traffic. But drivers are asked to expect some slow-moving traffic and be careful if you have to go through the area while work is being done.

The work should be wrapped up in December.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury, Missouri Basketball
Two Missouri high school basketball teams come together on the court after death of a player
Investigators believe Courtney Melton, 32, is with Aneesa Williams, her two-month-old child....
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY CANCELED: Douglas County mother and infant found safe
Hailey Marie Terrill, 13, disappeared from a home in the Seymour area on Friday around 5:30...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen, non-custodial mother likely hitchhiking
Springfield police investigate a shooting on the north side of town.
One hospitalized following shooting in Springfield
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska

Latest News

Nixa Sonic Drive-In Car Fire
VIDEO: Nixa fire crews investigating car fire at a Sonic Drive-In
VIDEO: Nixa fire crews investigating car fire at a Sonic Drive-In
Several major road work projects happening this week around Springfield
Dr. John Bentley gives speech at Roy Blunt dedication ceremony at Jordan Velley Community...
Springfield physician, humanitarian Dr. John Bentley has passed away