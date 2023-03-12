TRAFFIC ALERT: Road crews to begin projects this week around Springfield and Rogersville

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If the weather doesn’t cause issues for crews, drivers will see a lot of road work start this week.

James River Freeway sound walls:

The ramp to go from National Avenue to westbound James River will be closing at 7 p.m. Sunday. Crews are going to be installing the first two of three sound walls that are being added to James River between National and Kansas Expressway.

MoDOT says that the ramp to go from westbound James River to National Avenue will be open.

There’s no estimated completion date.

Highway 60/125 interchange in Rogersville:

This week work starts on the new intersection at Route 60 and 125 in Rogersville. You can expect to see narrow lanes and traffic shifts throughout the entire project.

The median crossover to get onto Farm Road 229 is going to be closed permanently starting this week as well.

The $20.5 million project is expected to be finished by November of next year.

Mulroy Road and I-44:

Also starting Monday parts of Mulroy Road near I-44 will be closed.

Crews are going to be building a “dog bone” style roundabout to improve the interchange between Mulroy road and I-44. So for the next four months, Mulroy Road between Parallel Lane and I-44, as well as the eastbound I-44 ramps, will be closed.

MoDOT says drivers should find another way around.

Republic Road widening project:

The city of Springfield will also start the final phase of the Republic Road widening project.

Starting this week, crews are going to be widening Republic road to five lanes between Fairview Avenue and Campbell Avenue. There’s also going to be pedestrian improvements an ADA sidewalk, bike lanes, and signal upgrades.

The city says at least one lane will be open at all times to minimize the impact on traffic. But drivers are asked to expect some slow-moving traffic and be careful if you have to go through the area while work is being done.

The work should be wrapped up in December.

