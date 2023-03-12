Train derails in McPherson, starting grass fire and leaking denatured alcohol

A Union Pacific train derailed in McPherson Sunday morning.
A Union Pacific train derailed in McPherson Sunday morning.
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Union Pacific train derailed in McPherson Sunday morning, starting a small grass fire and leaking denatured alcohol, McPherson County Communications said Sunday.

Denatured alcohol is highly flammable, and can contain toxic substances such as methanol, acetone, or gasoline. Common products containing denatured alcohol include household cleaning products, fuels, and hand sanitizers, as well as other industrial products. It’s not safe for human consumption.

McPherson’s communications department said the leak is “no threat to the community,” and has not reported any injuries.

The derailment happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday near the 1200 block of S. Main in McPherson.

The grass fire was put out by the McPherson Fire Department. Emergency responders and police are also helping clean up and contain the leak.

This is the second Union Pacific train derailment in Kansas in just over a week, following a derailment in Sumner County. There were no injuries or hazardous materials involved in that derailment.

We’ll provide more details as they become available.

