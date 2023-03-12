VIDEO: Nixa fire crews investigating car fire at a Sonic Drive-In

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Fire Protection District is investigating a car fire that took place at a Sonic Drive-In Sunday morning.

According to the fire district, the fire happened around 10 a.m. in one of the car stalls furthest from the main Sonic building on W. Mt. Vernon Street.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire within minutes, no one was injured. According to the fire district, Sonic was asked to turn off the power to that row of stalls while crews worked the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

