Alternative plans to get your student loans forgiven

Millions of student loan borrowers could see up to $20,000 of their debt canceled, depending on...
Millions of student loan borrowers could see up to $20,000 of their debt canceled, depending on the outcome of the hearing.
By Anna Johnson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While the Biden Administration’s student loan forgiveness plan is tied up in the Supreme Court, there are other programs that can pay some or all of your loans. Forgiveness plans are offered by both Federal and State governments.

Income-Driven Repayment Forgiveness is based on income and family size. You can have a more affordable payment set or request loan forgiveness by applying on the website. If you’re seeking Public Service Loan Forgiveness, it’s recommended that you repay your federal student loans under an income-driven repayment plan.

There are changes coming soon to this program to make it available to even more people, especially those who have been paying on their loans for over 20 years.

Public Service Loan Forgiveness is an option for people that work for a government or not-for-profit organization. The PSLF Program forgives the remaining balance on your Direct Loans after you have made 120 qualifying monthly payments under a qualifying repayment plan while working full-time for a qualifying employer.

Teacher Loan Forgiveness is an option for full-time teachers in certain schools or agencies that serve low-income families. The amount forgiven depends on the loan type.

Military Servicemembers can receive special benefits including interest rate caps, deferment or cancellation of their loans. You can find more information on the application here.

Americorps participants can receive an award to pay toward their student loans. The Segal AmeriCorps Education Award is for members who successfully completed their AmeriCorps term of service and enrolled in the Trust.

Many states also offer student loan forgiveness plans.

According to thecollegeinvestor.com Missouri has several programs for people working in healthcare.

The website says Arkansas has programs for people in either education or veterinary medicine.

If none of those options apply to you, you can try reaching out to your loan servicer to see if they offer alternate payment plans, consolidation, deferment or forebearance of your loans.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Kenneth Lee Simpson/Hermann, Mo.
BLUE ALERT: 1 officer is dead, and another is in serious condition after a shooting in Hermann, Mo.
Springfield parking garage shooting
Shooting in downtown Springfield parking garage leaves one shot, one arrested
Springfield police investigate a shooting on the north side of town.
One hospitalized following shooting in Springfield
Hailey Marie Terrill, 13, disappeared from a home in the Seymour area on Friday around 5:30...
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen, non-custodial mother likely hitchhiking

Latest News

Springfield Public School teachers work with students to ensure they test their best.
Springfield Public Schools prepares students for the Missouri Assessment Program
Highs will only be in the lower 40s for many spots.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Plenty of March chill this week
Plenty of March chill this week
Open enrollment in Missouri public schools getting closer to reality
Open enrollment in Missouri public schools getting closer to reality