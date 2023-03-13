BBB releases tips on finding trusted child care providers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Child care costs are on the rise, and it can be difficult to find trusted child care providers in the area.

The Better Business Bureau has released tips on how people can better find child care.

To make the search easier, parents and guardians can use the Better Business Bureau’s website to find vetted child care providers near them.

Additional tips include:

1. Check for accreditation.

At BBB.org you can check for reviews and complaints, as well as accreditation of a child care provider.

2. Ask for recommendations from friends or family.

When it comes to something personal like child care, it can be beneficial to ask someone you know and trust.

3. Determine what kind of care you need.

It’s important to know ahead of time whether you need full-time or part-time care, as well as in-home or facility-based. You should also consider locations, hours, cost, and educational opportunities.

4. Know your budget.

Budget will be a major decider on child care. Ask about fees, deposits, and payment deadlines to best inform yourself ahead of your decision.

5. Tour facilities or meet providers in advance.

Ask about staff credentials, staff-to-child ratio, and how children are grouped. You should also consider if the facility is well-maintained, clean, and safe. See if your child can spend some time in the facility before you commit to a decision.

6. Check safety procedures.

Parents should know what safety and wellness procedures are in place, as well as how an accident will be handled. This includes how your child will be handled if they are sick or injured, and who will be called in case of an emergency.

7. Ask about the daily schedule.

This includes structured and unstructured times, nap times, and other parts of your child’s day.

8. Verify licenses and insurance.

Ask if the facility is licensed by the state, and check to make sure they have the proper liability insurance.

9. Get reviews from parents.

Try and speak with other parents who use the facility to see what they have to say.

10. Get the jump on it.

Start looking early before you need child care. Many providers may have wait-lists, and it’s good to get a head start so you have a buffer.

Child care can be difficult to find right now, but utilizing the Better Business Bureau website and following these tips are a good way to make sure parents are prepared before sending their child off to child care.

