BLUE ALERT: 2 officers shot in Hermann, Mo.; suspect on the run

HERMANN, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol issued a BLUE ALERT after two officers were shot in Hermann.

Investigators say the suspect is Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35. Investigators say Simpson shot the officers outside of a convenience store. They have not released the condition of the officers shot in the incident.

Investigators say Simpson drives a black 2014 Jeep Wrangler with Missouri license plate RF5A0P.

The Missouri Highway Patrol asks you to call 911 if you know anything about this incident.

