BLUE ALERT CANCELED: 1 officer is dead, and another is in serious condition after a shooting in Hermann, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HERMANN, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says shooting suspect Kenneth Lee Simpson has been taken into custody in Hermann.

According to MSHP Troop F, Simpson left the home and was arrested by a highway patrol SWAT team.

Our Gray affiliate station in St. Louis, KMOV, got video of the suspect being arrested.

The Highway Patrol reports one police officer is dead, another is in serious condition after a shooting at a convenience store Sunday night.

Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, 34, was killed in the shooting, and Hermann Police Officer Adam Sullentrup, 31, is in serious but stable condition.

A standoff is underway now. The patrol says Kenneth Lee Simpson, 35, shot the officers and then ran off. He has barricaded himself in a home just across the street from Casey’s, where the shooting took place. Officers have been giving verbal commands for the suspect to come out.

The officers were called to the convenience store for a report of a disturbance just after 9:00 p.m.

