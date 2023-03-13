Chiefs to sign former Jaguars OT Jawaan Taylor to 4-year, $80m deal

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (75) makes a move to block during an NFL...
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (75) makes a move to block during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the Jaguars 40-26. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)(Perry Knotts | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs appear to be bolstering their offensive line with their first major move of NFL free agency.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Kansas City is signing former Jacksonville offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor to an $80 million deal over four years. Rapoport stated $60 million will be guaranteed.

The move signifies the Chiefs moving on from left tackle Orlando Brown.

Taylor is a 25-year-old lineman, a former second-round pick out of Florida. He had the third-lowest pressure rate allowed among left tackles in 2022 and allowed just five sacks.

He has only played right tackle in the NFL, but a contract of that magnitude potentially gives him the opportunity to slide into the left tackle role.

The Chiefs are losing one of their Super Bowl-winning starters on the line. Veteran tackle Andrew Wylie is reportedly signing a three-year, $24 million deal with the Washington Commanders, following former offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and wide receiver Marcus Kemp.

