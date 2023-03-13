FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Colder than normal start to this week

Good Sunday evening, everyone. Our weekend has come to a close with Mother Nature keeping a good number of us in the clouds today. That meant temperatures for much of the Ozarks started out in the 30s and topped out in the lower to middle 40s today. For areas south of Springfield, you did see some returning sunshine to get your highs back near 50° before the day wrapped up. We’ll all trend toward a colder Monday, though, thanks to a quick cold front coming through and a building area of high pressure building in from the northwest.

Quick cold front and building high pressure coming into play (KY3)

With this setup coming into play tonight, we have north central Arkansas under freeze warnings until 9 o’clock Monday morning. Even though the freeze warning doesn’t cover the rest of the Ozarks, we are all looking at below freezing temperatures when you wake up in the morning.

Freeze warnings for some through Monday morning (KY3)

That will come to pass when the clouds really start clearing out of the Ozarks. We did see breaks in the cloud cover to start the evening out in parts of the area. However, drier air coming in on the backside of the quick cold front will force more mostly clear skies to return late tonight and into Monday morning.

Clouds will begin moving out tonight (KY3)

Even with most of the Ozarks under mostly sunny skies for the day on Monday, the sunshine won’t lead to a big warming trend for the afternoon.

Plenty of sunshine returns for Monday (KY3)

How cold are Monday’s temperatures looking? Normally, we should have lows in the middle 30s. For Monday morning, lows will drop back into the middle to upper 20s across the Ozarks. If you have any sensitive plants in place or starting to bud, cover them up or bring them inside tonight.

Below freezing Monday morning (KY3)

Even with sunshine in control for Monday afternoon, we’ll only have highs top out in the lower to middle 40s. Those numbers will run well below our average high of 58° for March 13th.

Cool Monday afternoon (KY3)

Under mostly clear skies and a light breeze from the northwest, we’ll have another hard freeze lining up for Tuesday morning with lows back in the middle 20s. I wouldn’t be surprised if we had some lower 20s in some low lying spots across the area.

Another hard freeze Tuesday morning (KY3)

Once we get past Tuesday morning, we’ll see a warming trend return to push highs back near 50° Tuesday afternoon. It will be good to see highs back near 60°, near normal, for Wednesday and Thursday. Then, we’ll have to see another cold snap come our way by the time the weekend rolls around.

Up & down temperatures Tuesday through Friday (KY3)

That transition from spring back to winter will come with our next strong storm system on Thursday. After an upper-level ridge keeps us quiet under partly to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday, returning moisture will bring clouds and chances for thunderstorms back into the Ozarks. While there’s some question as to whether or not our t-storms can turn strong or severe, the rain chances are looking likely across the area.

Rain & t-storm chances return Thursday (KY3)

Once we get behind that cold front for Friday morning with colder air coming back in, we can’t rule out some snow trying to mix in with our rain chances early Friday morning as lows drop back into the upper 20s.

Quick wintry mix Friday morning (KY3)

While skies will go from mostly cloudy to partly sunny through Friday afternoon, this will be quite a cold air mass in place for the final weekend of the winter season.

Dry but colder Friday afternoon (KY3)

How cold are we talking about? Even with sunshine returning by Friday afternoon and partly sunny skies staying through next weekend, we’re talking about highs running 15 to 25 degrees colder than normal.

Looking colder than normal next weekend (KY3)

Once lows drop back into the middle 20s for Saturday morning, we’ll only have highs top out in the upper 30s with a few spots trying to hit 40°. Unless things change, Sunday morning looks quite cold with lows around 20°. If that pans out, we may struggle to get into the middle 30s for next Sunday afternoon. Long range indications still show some winter air trying to hold even as spring kicks off next Monday. We’ll keep an eye on these temperatures swings and Thursday’s storm system throughout this week.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.